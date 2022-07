One day after declining his 34.6 million dollar option for next season to remain with the Wizards, Beal is cashing in on a super max deal. On Thursday, Beal announced he was staying with the Wizards, the only NBA team he has played for in his ten year NBA career, agreeing to a five year deal worth, 251 million dollars. Beal has averaged 22 points per game scoring in his career.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction