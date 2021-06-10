Bears sign quarterback and first round pick Justin Fields: report

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Even after the NFL rookie scale was introduced ten years ago, sometimes a first round pick can take some time to sign their first NFL deal.

Fans of the Bears certainly remember how contract language kept the team and Roquan Smith from reaching a final agreement back in 2018. That kept the linebacker out of the team’s entire training camp in Bourbonnais.

But that won’t happen with the Bears’ 2021 first round pick, as he’s signed and ready to go for his upcoming season.

Per multiple reports, the first from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the team has officially come to terms with Justin Fields on his four-year contract to start his career in the league. The Bears have yet to confirm the move.

As expected with the rookie wage scale, the salary comes in just under $19 million with an $11 million signing bonus.

Fields is already at work with the Bears during their voluntary OTA workouts at Halas Hall, which end on Thursday. He’ll take part in the team’s mandatory veteran mini-camp next week as the team ends their offseason work and looks ahead to training camp in July.

Already Fields has been moved up to second on the depth chart at quarterback ahead of veteran Nick Foles and behind Andy Dalton, whom the team has designated as the starting quarterback entering training camp.

Selected 11th overall in April’s NFL Draft, Fields figures to push Dalton for that starting spot during the 2021 season. Fields had two standout seasons as the starter for Ohio State, leading the team to the College Football Playoff twice, throwing for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in 22 games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News