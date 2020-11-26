Belleville West grad E.J. Liddell nets 16 in Ohio State hoops opener

The 2020-21 @OhioStateHoops season starts with a slam by @EasyE2432! 💥



The dunk has led to a 13-0 start for the Buckeyes. 😱 pic.twitter.com/MUYxFVFD48 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2020

EJ Liddell had the first points of the Ohio State Buckeye men’s basketball season Wednesday with a dunk against Illinois State. The points were the first of 16 on the day for the Belleville West graduate en route to a 94-67 win over the Redbirds.

He added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

“He’s got a unique game with his size, his length,” Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. You saw what he can do today. He’s got a really good feel. He was tremendously well-coached in high school, he’s an unselfish kid, sometimes too much,” adding that the key to Liddell’s growth this season will be his conditioning and consistent effort.

Liddell said after the game his confidence has grown since his strong finish to last season and that taking the floor today itself was a huge release, like letting the dogs “out of the cage.”