Belleville West grad EJ Liddell declares for NBA Draft

ST. LOUIS- On the heels of a breakout season that earned him All Big Ten honors, Ohio State forward EJ Liddell announced he’s testing the NBA Draft process, but will not hire an agent.
Liddell, a two-time Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois while starring at Belleville West, averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes, who were upset by NCAA tournament darling Oral Roberts in the NCAA tournament. Liddell later shared threats directed at him on social media following the game, and held a news conference several days later to talk about using his voice to speak up against such behavior.
College basketball players can go through the NBA draft evaluation process, which includes an in-person combine and individual workouts with teams and retain college eligibility as long as they don’t sign with an agent and withdraw from the draft by July 19.