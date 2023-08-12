BELLEVILLE, Il — Belleville West and new Coach Ken Turner, formerly of Althoff and St. Mary’s, hopes to lay the foundation of a future winner at practices prior to the 2023 season.
The Maroons have gone winless in their last two seasons.
by: Kevin Ryans
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kevin Ryans
Posted:
Updated:
BELLEVILLE, Il — Belleville West and new Coach Ken Turner, formerly of Althoff and St. Mary’s, hopes to lay the foundation of a future winner at practices prior to the 2023 season.
The Maroons have gone winless in their last two seasons.