ST. LOUIS– Ohio State Buckeye standout forward E.J. Liddell made official what had been suspected for weeks when he announced Friday that he’s hiring an agent and entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Belleville West graduate, a 6-7 forward, tested the waters after last season but returned to Columbus for his Junior year where he averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game.

“I’m really excited for EJ as he begins his NBA career,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in a news release. “He has developed and grown significantly as a player every single year as a Buckeye, and that will continue to be the case as an NBA player. E.J. has represented our program at the highest level with his excellent play, leadership and of course, his trademark smile. E.J. will always be a Buckeye. We love you, my man.”

Liddell has two years of eligibility remaining but participated in the school’s senior day festivities earlier this month. He’s currently projected as a mid-to-late first round draft pick.