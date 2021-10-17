Ben Frederickson on Shildt’s dismissal and Cardinals next manager

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson on Sports Final. The topics; the Cardinals surprise firing of manager Mike Shildt and who the next Redbirds skipper could be.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News