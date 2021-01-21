Bielema keeps filling out Illini staff; Trustees vote on contracts set for Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo- New University of Illinois Head Football Coach Bret Bielema made another addition to his first Illini staff Wednesday, announcing George McDonald as his Assistant Head Coach. McDonald, an Illinois receiver from 1995-1998, will also coach the position in Champaign.

“I’m super excited to come back to the University of Illinois,” McDonald said in a news release. “Everything I’ve accomplished in my career can be attributed to the U of I and the former players, coaches and staff who helped mold me into the person I am today. It’s awesome to be able to work with Coach Bielema as a part of his staff and to work and learn under him.”

On Thursday, the University of Illinois’ Board of Trustees are expected to approve contracts for the football assistants previously announced. Former Trinity Catholic Head Coach Cory Patterson, who coached Tight Ends under Lovie Smith, is being retained by the new regime. Patterson will coach running backs.

Courtesy: University of Illinois Board of Trustees

Former Missouri Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters, taking the same role at Illinois, would be Bielema’s highest paid assistant at $850,000 annually.