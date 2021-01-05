Bielema retains former Trinity HS coach Cory Patterson on new Illini staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo- As Bret Bielema builds his first football staff at the University of Illinois, word came Tuesday that he has decided to retain former Trinity Catholic High School head coach Cory Patterson.

“After meeting Cory a few weeks ago, I came away impressed with his passion for coaching and the Illini family,” Bielema said in a news release. “During our transition, he will now coach our running backs and work with us in recruiting to find the individuals who can best help us win championships. We couldn’t be more excited to have Cory return as a member of our coaching staff and for him and his family to remain here in Champaign.”

Patterson had coached tight ends on Love Smith’s staff since 2018. He has been a key figure in recruiting the St. Louis region for Illinois. Several of his former Trinity stars, including QB Isaiah Williams, LB Shammond Cooper, RB Reggie Love and WR James Frenchie have come to Champaign since his arrival.