Big 3rd Period lifts Blues to 4-1 win over Stars

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk takes a shot as the bench looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Two power play goals in the third period helped the Blues to earn a 4-1 road victory over the Stars in Dallas tonight. With the game tied 1-1 heading into the third, Justin Faulk, just off the Covid-19 list scored the go ahead goal. The Blues then added two power play goals to pad their lead. The first one coming from Ryan O’Reilly, then Vladimir Tarasenko added the second mad advantage score.

Goalie Charlie Lindgren improved to 4-0 with the Blues stopping 33 of 34 Stars shots. Colton Parayko scored the first Blues goal tieing the at 1-1. The victory ends a six game road losing streak by the Blues.

The two teams meet again this coming Friday at Enterprise Center.