Big 5th inning helps Cardinals beat Brewers, 8-4

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader, right, heads to first on a bases-loaded walk as Tyler O’Neill (27) jogs in to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A five run fifth inning helped the Cardinals to an 8-4 victory, avoiding a three game sweep by the division leading Brewers. Down 4-1 in the fifth, the Cardinals rallied behind back to back home runs by Tyler O’Neill (21) and Lars Nootbaar (3) to score five runs and take a 6-4 lead. The team added on with single runs in 6th and 7th inning to make the final score 8-4.

Junior Fernandez threw just two pitches in the game to get his first Major League win. He was in relief of Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester who lasted four and a third innings.

The win moves the Cardinals back to 11 games behind division leading Milwaukee. However, in the NL Wild Card race, the Cards trail the Padres by just three and a half games for the final playoff spot.