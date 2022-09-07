Down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Cardinals staged their biggest comeback of the season scoring five unanswered run to pull off a 6-5 victory on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Paul Goldschmidt opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a solo homer into “Big Mac Land” his 35th home run of the season. The Nationals tied it in the seventh inning finally getting to Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The Nats then exploded on the Cards bullpen in the eighth inning with four runs, highlighted by St. Louis native and former Cardinal Luke Voit hitting a 424 foot two run homer off the player he was traded for, Giovanny Gallegos. Washington led 5-1 going to the bottom of the ninth, when the Cards started their epic rally.

A ground rule double by Nolan Arenado scored a run to cut the deficit to 5-2. Corey Dickerson’s ground out scored another run to make it 5-3. With two outs Yadier Molina’s RBI single scored another run and all of a sudden it’s only a 5-4 deficit. Tommy Edman knocked a pitch over the Nationals left fielder, in came Tyler O’Neill and Ben Deluzio and the come from behind victory was complete, 6-5 Cardinals!

Even better news, the Brewers lost to the Rockies on Wednesday, so the Cardinals now lead the NL Central division by nine and a half games with 25 games remaining in the regular season.

The Cardinals and Nationals wrap up their four game series with a 12:15 PM game on Thursday afternoon. Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will tie the Major League record starting their 324th game together as pitcher and catcher.