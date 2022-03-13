Big Ten champs Illinois to meet Chattanooga in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – It’s back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for Illinois.
After winning the Big Ten regular-season championship, the Fighting Illini are headed to Pittsburgh for a date with the Moccasins of Chattanooga. That game is Friday at 5:50 p.m.
The Illini are the no. 4 seed in the South Region. Chattanooga, the no. 13 seed, won the Southern Conference Tournament on a buzzer beating shot in overtime last week.
Arizona is the top seed in the region.
The Illini are 22-9. The Moccasins are 22-7. The Moccasins’ best player is Malachi Smith, who is a Belleville West alum.