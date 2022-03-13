Big Ten champs Illinois to meet Chattanooga in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Trent Frazier #1, Andre Curbelo #5 and Alfonso Plummer #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – It’s back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for Illinois.

After winning the Big Ten regular-season championship, the Fighting Illini are headed to Pittsburgh for a date with the Moccasins of Chattanooga. That game is Friday at 5:50 p.m.

The Illini are the no. 4 seed in the South Region. Chattanooga, the no. 13 seed, won the Southern Conference Tournament on a buzzer beating shot in overtime last week.

Arizona is the top seed in the region.

The Illini are 22-9. The Moccasins are 22-7. The Moccasins’ best player is Malachi Smith, who is a Belleville West alum.