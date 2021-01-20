Billiken men’s basketball announces return from COVID pause

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Almost a month since coronavirus issues benched the Saint Louis University Billikens’ men’s basketball program, the school announced Wednesday a plan to return. Practice will start Friday, with the team’s first game back planned for Tuesday January 26 at home against Dayton.

The Billikens, 7-1 on the 2020-2021 season, are still ranked #25 in the Associated Press Top 25 despite not having played since December 23, 2020. The Atlantic 10 has not yet announced if or how teams will make up games lost due to coronavirus. A total of 8 games on the SLU have been impacted.