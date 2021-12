The Billikens ventured out west on Tuesday night and came away with a victory. SLU played in Boise, Idaho and beat Boise State 86-82 in overtime. The game was back and forth all night long with the Billikens finally coming out ahead. Gibson Jimerson led the Billikens with 21 points. Yuri Collins was next in scoring with 15. Fred Thatch Jr. came off the bench for Saint Louis and scored 12 points.

The win improves the Billikens season record to an impressive 7-1.