Billikens beat Bonnies in A-10 Quarterfinals 57-56

Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball gameagainst Davidson in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 men’s tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Gibson Jimerson’s jumper with 17 seconds left in the game proved to be the winning basket in the Billikens 57-56 win over Saint Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Friday in Washington, D.C. The Bonnies Kyle Lofton had a chance to win the game in the final second, but missed two free throws.

Jimerson led the Billikens with 20 points. Francis Okoro scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Yuri Collins scored 11 points to go along with nine assists.

The win puts SLU in the semi-finals of the A-10 Tournament. They will play top seed Davidson on Saturday at 12 PM.