For the fourth straight season, the Billikens men’s basketball team has advanced to the semi-final round of the Atlantic 10 post season tournament. SLU knocked off George Mason 82-54 on Thursday afternoon. Gibson Jimerson led the 21 points. Javon Pickett chipped in 13 points in the victory.

The Billikens will face the top seed in the tournament, VCU in the semi-finals on Saturday at 12:00 PM. VCU beat the Billikens twice during the regular season.