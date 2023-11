The Myrtle Beach Invitational has gotten off to a good start for the Billikens. They won their opening round game of the weekend tournament 79-69 over Wyoming. Sincere Parker scored a career high 22 points before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Tim Dalger scored 7 for SLU.

The Billikens (4-0) now advance to the second round for a game against Vermont on Friday at 11 AM.