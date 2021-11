ST. LOUIS - “One moment is all you need to separate yourself from the pack,” is what University City native Joaquin Buckley told me as we sat inside the Octagon at his home training gym Raven Ridge MMA.

Buckley’s moment may have taken longer than he wanted, but it was well worth the weight. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 185 lbs. He has been fighting professionally since 2014.

Buckley has always had an interest in mixed martial arts and joined the wrestling team during his time at Marquette High School. After graduating in 2012, Buckley he to bypass college and pursue professional fighting.