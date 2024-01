The Billikens were on their way to another disheartening loss trailing St. Joe’s by

20 points in the first half. But SLU put together a stunning second half comeback

that included the Bills scoring 55 points to pull off an 88-85 win over the Hawks.

Gibson Jimerson had 27 points with 24 coming in the second half as SLU

pulled off the biggest comeback in the history of Chaifetz Arena. The Bills hit 14 of 26

shots from 3-point range. Next week SLU travels to both Dayton and VCU.