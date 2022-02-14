Billikens comeback falls short at Saint Bonaventure, 83-79

The Billikens were looking to get even with Saint Bonaventure after losing to the Bonnies this past Friday night. The rematch was Monday afternoon in New York, but SLU’s comeback came up short, losing again 83-79. Saint Bonaventure put on a jam session in the first half with several big dunks to build a 48-32 halftime lead. The Billikens responded with a solid second half and cut the big deficit down to four points and three points late in the contest. In face, Jordan Nesbitt had a chance to tie the game with just eight seconds to play. The shot was off and the Billikens suffered another A-10 conference loss.

Nesbitt led Saint Louis in scoring with 18 points. Gibson Jimerson and Fred Thatch Jr, each scored 17 points. The back to back losses to Saint Bonaventure come after a Billikens six game winning streak. The Bills now sit with an overall record of 17-8 and an 8-4 mark in the Atlantic 10 Conference.