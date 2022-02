The Billikens fell behind early against Davidson and never recovered, losing 79-58 on Saturday afternoon in North Carolina. Davidson made 14 three pointers in the contest to build a big first half lead. Hyunjung Lee was the Wildcats top scorer with 29 points. The Billikens, who never led in the game, were led by Yuri Collins and his 10 points.

The defeat puts Saint Louis’ record at 18-9 overall and 9-5 in the Atlantic 10 conference. Davidson improves to 22-4 overall and 12-2 in A-10 play.