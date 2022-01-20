Billikens fall in final minute to UMass, 91-85

ST. LOUIS -- Some St. Louis Public Schools staff said they are now allowed to return to their jobs with the district after they were placed on unpaid administrative leave when the district's vaccine mandate went into effect in October.

One former SLPS teacher, who requested to remain anonymous, said her initial religious exemption was denied in October. About three months later, on Jan. 13, she received a letter from the district, approving her exemption and allowing her to return to work on Jan. 20, 2022, without receiving the COVID vaccine.

The letter said: "With your exemption approved, you are now able to return to work from administrative leave." The letter then cites a policy and informs the teacher that she will need to complete COVID testing twice a week.

SLPS Director of Communications George Sells confirmed the district was taking another look at religious exemptions.