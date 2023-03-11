The Billikens run for an Atlantic 10 post season tournament title ended on Saturday with a 90-78 loss to top seed VCU. The Rams built an early 31-16 lead and never relinquished it again. The closest SLU could get was 33-29 after a Javon Pickett first half steal and layup. Pickett led the Billikens with 18 points. VCU had five players score in double figures in a balanced attack. The Rams held a 20 point plus lead in the second half to cruise to the win.

One accomplishment for the Billikens was guard Yuri Collins. The talented point guard scored 12 points in the game, pushing him over the 1,000 point mark in his SLU career. The Billikens record stands at 21-12, They are considered a long shot for the NCAA Tournament, but should be selected for the NIT.