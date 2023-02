Chaifetz Arena was sold out Friday night to watch the Atlantic 10 showdown for first place between the Billikens and VCU. It was the visiting Rams that got the victory 73-65. Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored a career high 37 points to keep VCU on top in the A-10. The Billikens were led in scoring by Gibson Jimerson and his 24 points.

The loss drops SLU to 7-3 in the Atlantic 10, while VCU improves to 9-2.

Here’s post game reaction from the disappointed Billikens.