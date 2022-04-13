The Billikens women’s basketball team has a new head coach. Rebecca Tillett is the 8th coach in Saint Louis University history. Tillett’s hiring was announced at an afternoon press conference on Wednesday. The new coach comes to SLU from Longwood University in Virginia. Tillett led Longwood to their first ever NCAA Women’s Tournament birth this past season, compiling a 22-12 record. Tillett takes over the Billikens program for Lisa Stone, who’s contract was not renewed after 10 seasons at SLU.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction