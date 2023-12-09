Despite an injured and undermanned team the Billikens held off Hofstra to win 71-68 at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday afternoon. SLU used just eight players in the victory with several team members unavailable due to injuries. Hofstra led the Bills at one point in the first half 27-16. SLU fought back to get to just two down at halftime, 31-29.

In the second half, Gibson Jimerson, Tim Dalger and Terrence Hargrove Jr rallied the Billikens for a much needed victory. Dalger’s three pointer gave SLU a 61-60 lead. He finished with 20 points in the game. Jimerson also hit a clutch three pointer to put the Billikens ahead at 67-66. Jimerson had a team high 21 points. Hargrove had the basket of the game in the final minute. His follow jam gave SLU a 69-68 lead that they never relinquished.

With the win, The Billikens improve to 6-5 on the season and end their three game losing streak.