Billikens hold off Iona 68-67

In a game that got scheduled just yesterday, the Billikens slipped past Iona 68-67 on Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena. SLU was supposed to play at Saint Bonaventure today, but on Wednesday, their game was postponed due to Covid infections on the Saint Bonaventure team. Billikens head coach Travis Ford scrambled to get a game for his team and came up with an opponent, the college coach he played for at Kentucky, Rick Pitino. The long time coach is now running the program at Iona and agreed to come to St. Louis for this game.

Four Billikens players led a balanced attack in the one point game. Jordan Nesbitt was the top scorer with 15 points. Gibson Jimerson and Francis Okoro scored 13 points each, while Yuri Collins also scored in double figures (11).

The win ups the Bills record to 10-4 on the season.