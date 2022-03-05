Billikens hold off VCU, 69-65 win regular season finale

The Billikens finished their regular season on a winning note, holding off VCU for a 69-65 win on Saturday afternoon at Chaifetz Arena. SLU led by as many as 21 points in the second half, only to have VCU make a run and cut the lead to just one in the final minute of play. Yuri Collins answered immediately with a basket making it a 68-65 Billiken lead. Gibson Jimerson led Saint Louis in scoring with 19 points, Collins chipped in 12.

The Billikens finish the regular season with a 21-10 record, 12-6 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. SLU’s next game will be in the Atlantic 10 post season tournament in Washington, D.C. this coming week. They are the fifth seed and will play the winner of the St. Joseph’s vs LaSalle play in game. The Billikens first game in the tournament will take place on Thursday, March 10th.