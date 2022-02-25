Billikens lead early, stumble late in loss to Richmond, 68-66

Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) and forward Francis Okoro (5) look on as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

After a solid first half, the Billikens stumbled in the second half and lost 68-66 at Richmond on Friday night. SLU poured in 43 points in the first half and led by ten. The second half was a different story being outscored the Spiders 35-23. Francis Okoro had a huge game for the Bills scoring 23 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Fred Thatch Jr. scored 15 points for Saint Louis. The Billikens had two shots at the end of the game down 68-66, but Gibson Jimerson’s three point attempt and Thatch’s two point shot both were no good, sealing the tough loss. With the defeat, the Billikens record falls to 19-10 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic 10 conference play.

