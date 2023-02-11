In a key Atlantic 10 Conference game, the Billikens came up short, losing at Dayton 70-56 on Friday night in Dayton, Ohio. After a high energy first half that saw the Billikens trailing 41-34, their offense disappeared in the second half. SLU scored just 22 points in the final 20 minutes and lost by 14. Javonte Perkins was the Bills leading scorer with 17 points. Dayton had four players score in double figures. The loss drops Saint Louis’ conference mark to 8-4 and into third place in the A1- standings. With the victory Dayton moves ahead of the Billikens with a 9-4 conference mark. They trail first place VCU (9-3) by a half game.

