Eighteen turnovers and poor three point shooting hampered the Billikens in their 82-70 loss at NC State on Wednesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

SLU built a 36-33 halftime lead, but turnover and cold long distance shooting doomed their second half. SLU made just one of 12 three pointers in the game. They were outscored 29-2 by NC State in points off turnovers.

Bradley Ezewiro led the Billikens with 18 points, Tim Dalger added 17. The loss drops SLU’s season record to 7-6.