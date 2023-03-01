For the second time this season VCU has gotten the better of the Billikens. VCU topped SLU 79-67 on Tuesday night in Virginia to sweep the season series. The Rams put six players in double figures in scoring in their balanced attack. Vashon grad Nick Kern chipped in 12 points in the victory.

The Billikens had four players score in double digits, Terrence Hargrove Jr – 15, Jake Forrester 14, Javonte Perkins 11 and Yuri Collins 10. The loss keeps the Billikens in third place in the Atlantic 10 conference standings with an 11-6 record. VCU leads the A-10 with a 14-3 mark. SLU finishes their regular season on Friday night, march 3rd, when they host Dayton at 6:00 PM.