Billikens lose to Bonnies, sits on NCAA Bubble

ST. LOUIS – The SLU Men’s basketball team knew the safest path to get to the NCAA Tournament was to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament. That won’t be happening. Now, the Billikens will have to sweat out Selection Sunday hoping for an at-large bid.
SLU got blown out 71-53 by St. Bonaventure in Saturday’s Atlantic 10 semi-final game played in Richmond, Va.
The Bills fell behind early 11-2 as the Bonnies made several 3 pointers, making it hard for SLU to recover.
The Billikens are 14-6 on the season and Coach Travis Ford said he would love to find a game to play this week but isn’t sure if he can get a worthy opponent.