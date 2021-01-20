Billikens men’s basketball Covid update

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked to SLU Billikens athletic director Chris May on Tuesday to get an update on the men’s basketball team. The Billikens have been paused due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the team. They haven’t played a game since December 23, 2020. They have had six games postponed since the shutdown. Billikens head coach Travis Ford along with many players have been battling the coronavirus. May told Fox 2, the men’s basketball team hopes to get back on the practice court this Friday as a team and are looking at January 26 to return to action against Dayton.