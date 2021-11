JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused a state government building in the state's capital city to burn down late Monday night.

Division chief for the Jefferson City Fire Department Jason Turner said Tuesday the building, which housed a portion of the state's Department of Social Services (DSS) and Office of Administration's Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) for DSS, is a total loss.

"When the first companies arrived on the scene, they immediately reported heavy fire," Turner said Tuesday morning. "We had early reports from state officials that some equipment was inside that building that could produce some toxic fumes."