The SLU Billikens men’s soccer team has advanced to the championship game of the Atlantic 10 tournament. They beat Dayton 3-1 in penalty kicks in the semi-final game of the tournament on Wednesday night at Hermann stadium.

Trailing 1-0 after a first half Dayton goal, SLU got the equalizer from C.J. Coppola in the second half. After two scoreless ten minute overtime periods, the Billikens prevailed in the shootout 3-1.

It’s the seventh straight win for Saint Louis. They will face Loyola in the Atlantic 10 Championship game this coming Sunday, November 13. Kickoff is at 12:00 PM at Hermann Stadium.