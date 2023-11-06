The Billikens, Mizzou and Illini all were in action on Monday night on college basketball’s opening night and all three schools won.

The Billikens beat Southern Indiana 75 to 63 at Chaifetz Arena. East St. Louis High School alum Terrence Hargrove Jr. led SLU with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Mizzou won their season opener 101-79 over Arkansas Pine Bluff at Mizzou Arena. Sean East II led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points. Tamar Bates added 18 points off the Missouri bench.

The Illini won their season opener as well, beating Eastern Illinois 80-52 in Champaign. Freshman Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led Illinois with 18 points, Terrence Shannon Jr, scored 16 points in the victory.