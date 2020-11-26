Billikens open with big win over SIUE

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Javonte Perkins had 22 points, Jordan Goodwin had a double-double and Saint Louis easily defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 89-52 in the college basketball season-opener. Goodwin, the nation’s top rebounding guard last year with 10.4 a game, had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson and Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 11 points apiece. Sidney Wilson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

Forward Hasahn French missed the game after being put in the concussion protocol. Guard Fred Thatch left the game with an injury in the first half and did not return. Neither player’s status is confirmed for the Billikens’ next game at home Saturday against LSU.

The Associated Press contributed information for this story