Billikens overcome slow start, beat Mercer 75-58

The Billikens overcame a slow start on Saturday against Mercer and came back to win big 75-58 at Chaifetz Arena. Mercer had SLU down by as many as ten points in the first half. Fred Thatch came off the St. Louis bench to rally Saint Louis. He scored 12 points in the first half to help the Bills to a 38-35 halftime lead.

Thatch added eight more points in the second half. He led all SLU scorers with 20 points. Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Gibson Jimerson both chipped in 15 points as the Billikens pulled away in the second half. With the win, SLU improves to 4-1 on the young season.