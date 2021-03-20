Billikens season ends with loss in NIT

Mississippi State guard Deivon Smith (5) reaches a loose ball ahead of a diving Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT Tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Saint Louis Billikens mens basketball season came to an end with a 74-68 setback to Mississippi State on Saturday in the NIT post season tournament in Frisco, TX.

The Billikens led early in the game and grabbed a second half 49-48 lead after Hasahn French’s reverse slam dunk. But the Bulldogs took the lead back shortly after and never relinsquished it.

Javonte Perkins led the Billikens with 21 points. French added 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, Jordan Goodwin scored 14 points in the loss.

The Billikens were flying high early in this season with a 7-1 record, then a Covid-19 infection shut the team down for weeks. SLU never really regained their magic when they did return to action and failed to quality for the NCAA Tournament. The Billikens finish their season with a final record of 14-7.