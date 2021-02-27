Billikens snap losing streak, slip past Spiders

ST. LOUIS– The Saint Louis University Billikens, in dangerous standing as far the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament chances are concerned, scored a much-needed win at Chaifetz Arena Friday, defeating the Richmond Spiders 72-67.
The victory comes after consecutive losses on the road against VCU and Dayton, which have forced Saint Louis (12-5) to win next week’s Atlantic 10 basketball tournament to secure a bid to the NCAA tournament.
Hasahn French and Javonte Perkins each had 15 points. Jordan Goodwin added 13, while Yuri Collins had a team-high nine assists.
The Billikens host UMASS Monday night.