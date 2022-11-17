The Billikens men’s soccer team has won it’s opening round game in the NCAA post season tournament. SLU outscores Memphis 4-2 in overtime to advance. Goals in overtime by Enzo Okpoye and Jack Mika sealed the win for Saint Louis. Memphis scored first in this game, but the Billikens tied the contest in the first half on Seth Anderson’s goal. SLU went ahead 2-1 on Alberto Suarez’s penalty kick. Memphis tied the game to send it to overtime. Okpoye scored in the first overtime to make it 3-2 SLU. Mika scored in the second OT to increase the lead to 4-2.

The Billikens (12-4-3) advance to the NCAA soccer tournament’s second round. They will play at Indiana on Sunday. Kickoff is at 11 AM.