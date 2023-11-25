The Billikens survived a scare from unheralded Dartmouth winning 66-65 at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday night.

The Big Green had three shots at the end of regulation and couldn’t get the winning hoop, allowing SLU to escape with a non conference victory.

The Billikens had built a comfortable 41-30 halftime lead. Dartmouth got things much too close for comfort in the second half, thanks to 17 points from St. Louis native and MICDS graduate Brandon Mitchell-Day’s 17 points.

The Billikens were led in scoring by Gibson Jimerson’s 23 points and Terrence Hargorve Jr.’s 17 points.

The win improves SLU’s season record to 5-2.