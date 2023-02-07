Gibson Jimerson’s three pointer in the game’s final minute was the winning basket as the Billikens held off Rhode Island 76-71 on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis University had built a 69-61 second half lead, only to see Rhode Island tie the contest at 71-71.

Jimerson led the Billikens in scoring with 24 points. Yuri Collins was the next highest scorer with 15 points and added 8 assists. Those assists marked history for Collins. He is now the all time assist leader in Atlantic 10 Conference history.

SLU improves to 16-8 overall and 8-3 in A-10 Conference play. They trail first place VCU in the standings by just a half game.