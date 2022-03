Head coach Travis Ford of the Saint Louis Billikens watches the game in the second half against the Davidson Wildcats during the 2022 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals at Capital One Arena on March 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The Billikens knew what they had to do. To make the NCAA Tournament they had to win all four games at the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

They only won two, meaning a trip to the NIT was likely.

SLU will face Northern Iowa on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena in the Bills’ 20th trip to the National Invitation Tournament. The Bills were 23-11. UNI finished the regular season 19-11.

This is the first time SLU has faced Northern Iowa since 1992.