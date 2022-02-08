Make it six straight wins for the Billikens! They beat LaSalle 75-57 on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, PA. Francis Okoro led the Bills in scoring with 19 points. Fred Thatch added 14 points, while Gibson Jimerson scored 13. Saint Louis is really hitting their stride as the season progresses. They have an 8-2 conference record in the Atlantic 10, trailing only Davidson, who is 9-1. SLU’s overall record stands at 17-6.
Billikens win 6th straight, 75-57 over LaSalle
February 16 2022 02:45 am