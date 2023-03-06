The Billikens women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA post season tournament for the first time in school history after their 91-85 overtime win on Sunday over top seed U-Mass in the Atlantic 10 Conference’s post season tourney. It’s been quite a turnaround for the SLU women’s team. At one point this season, their record was 6-16. Then they got hot, winning 11 of their last 12 games! The Billikens (17-17) will find out their first round opponent in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 12th when the complete field is announced.

