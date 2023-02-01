In their annual Education Day game, the Billikens women’s basketball team prevailed over George Mason 68-56 on Wednesday morning at Chaifetz Arena. Brooke Flowers keyed the win scoring 10 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and blocking 11 shots for the first ever triple double in Saint Louis University women’s basketball history.

The other story was the Education Day where SLU invites several thousand local grade school students to attend the game and cheer them on. Nearly seven thousand kids cheered the Billikens to the victory. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans has the story.

