ST. LOUIS - The new film “American Underdog” tells the real-life story of Kurt and Brenda Warner, meeting for the first time when he was a fifth-year quarterback for northern Iowa.

“I remember him walking into the bar and people saying, ‘Kurt’s here. Kurt’s here.’ And I didn’t want anything to do with this little guy," said Brenda. "He had feathered back hair and all these girls were around him all the time. And he would line dance and do it the exact opposite of everyone else.”